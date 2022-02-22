WHALE (WHALE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $48.12 Million

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for about $6.40 or 0.00016963 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. WHALE has a total market cap of $48.12 million and $701,246.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00042889 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.72 or 0.06943492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,718.30 or 0.99895181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00046839 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00050069 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,512,748 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.