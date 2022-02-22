Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 78,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,142,085 shares.The stock last traded at $43.81 and had previously closed at $43.50.
WPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44.
About Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.
