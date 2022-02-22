Whiteheart Price Hits $271.52 on Exchanges (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $28,043.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for $271.52 or 0.00716398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042931 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.32 or 0.06879311 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,014.01 or 1.00298309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00046520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00049833 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

