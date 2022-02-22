Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.89

Shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.89 and traded as high as $12.24. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 2,190,412 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $592.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.0358 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.57%.

About Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

