Whiting Petroleum (WLL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Whiting Petroleum to post earnings of $3.53 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $64.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 2.50. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $79.97.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Whiting Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 29.59%.
Several analysts have issued reports on WLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.63.
Whiting Petroleum Company Profile
Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
