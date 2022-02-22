Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.27 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will announce sales of $139.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $134.50 million to $147.00 million. Whole Earth Brands reported sales of $75.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year sales of $500.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $495.78 million to $508.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $545.84 million, with estimates ranging from $540.13 million to $550.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Whole Earth Brands.
Several equities analysts recently commented on FREE shares. Cowen started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whole Earth Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.
Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $354.76 million, a PE ratio of -51.22 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19. Whole Earth Brands has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Whole Earth Brands Company Profile
Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.