Widercoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $31,529.72 (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Widercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Widercoin has a market capitalization of $31,529.72 and $5,342.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Widercoin has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Widercoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042873 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.62 or 0.06878204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,857.01 or 1.00048670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00046580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00049625 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Widercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Widercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.