William Trousdale Sells 1,127 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP William Trousdale sold 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $31,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

William Trousdale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $83,717.70.

On Wednesday, December 15th, William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $82,394.10.

On Monday, December 13th, William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $86,298.72.

Shares of SNCY traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.30. 9,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,791. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.42 and a 52-week high of $44.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SNCY shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 13.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 8.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

