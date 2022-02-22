Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Insider Sells $120,705.00 in Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $120,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wingstop stock traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.13. The stock had a trading volume of 470,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,753. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.49 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,661,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Wingstop by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,506,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,861,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 688,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,977,000 after buying an additional 35,887 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WING shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.29.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

