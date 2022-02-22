Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Insider Sells $120,705.00 in Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $120,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Wingstop stock traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.13. The stock had a trading volume of 470,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,753. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.49 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.00.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,661,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Wingstop by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,506,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,861,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 688,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,977,000 after buying an additional 35,887 shares in the last quarter.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on WING shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.29.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
