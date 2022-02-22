WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $63.22

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.22 and traded as high as $63.26. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares last traded at $63.06, with a volume of 124,606 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,267,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,177,000 after buying an additional 20,013 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 309,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,342,000 after buying an additional 76,580 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

