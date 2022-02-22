Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.57

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.57 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 8.20 ($0.11). Wishbone Gold shares last traded at GBX 8.35 ($0.11), with a volume of 789,945 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.57. The company has a market capitalization of £14.51 million and a PE ratio of -6.96. The company has a current ratio of 47.76, a quick ratio of 47.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. It holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. The company also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

