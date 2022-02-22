Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.57

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.57 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 8.20 ($0.11). Wishbone Gold shares last traded at GBX 8.35 ($0.11), with a volume of 789,945 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.57. The company has a market capitalization of £14.51 million and a PE ratio of -6.96. The company has a current ratio of 47.76, a quick ratio of 47.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Wishbone Gold Company Profile (LON:WSBN)
