Woodcoin (LOG) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.52 Million

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $2,825.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded 43.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,946.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,614.77 or 0.06890622 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.20 or 0.00279877 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00015344 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $290.28 or 0.00764955 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00069229 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008125 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.84 or 0.00392234 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.32 or 0.00216942 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

