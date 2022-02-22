Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Price Up 5%

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares rose 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $225.53 and last traded at $225.15. Approximately 12,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,327,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.47.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen raised shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.39.

Get Workday alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.60. The company has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,383.26, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,226,559.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total transaction of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 714,062 shares of company stock worth $185,842,680 over the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 45.1% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,502 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,255,000 after buying an additional 791,143 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,504,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Workday by 10,667.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,842,000 after purchasing an additional 522,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $127,449,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.