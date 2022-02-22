Workiva (NYSE:WK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Workiva (NYSE:WK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

Workiva stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.59. The company had a trading volume of 419,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.84 and a beta of 1.41. Workiva has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $173.24.

Get Workiva alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WK. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.