Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.800-$-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $532 million-$534 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $531.41 million.Workiva also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.160-$-0.140 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.83.

WK traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.59. The company had a trading volume of 419,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -162.84 and a beta of 1.41. Workiva has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.76.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WK. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after buying an additional 36,101 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Workiva by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,727 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Workiva by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

