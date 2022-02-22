Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.80)-(0.76) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $532-534 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $531.41 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.800-$-0.760 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WK. Citigroup started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.83.

Shares of NYSE WK traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.59. 419,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,989. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.84 and a beta of 1.41. Workiva has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $173.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workiva will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Workiva by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Workiva by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Workiva by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Workiva by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Workiva by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

