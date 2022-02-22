Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.160-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $127 million-$128 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.72 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.800-$-0.760 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WK. Citigroup began coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.83.

NYSE WK traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.59. 419,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,989. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.94 and its 200-day moving average is $134.76. Workiva has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

