Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.00

Wound Management Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $24.86, with a volume of 12664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
About Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM)
