Wrapped Bitcoin Price Down 14% This Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $37,938.77 or 0.99827075 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $9.98 billion and approximately $226.53 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00064599 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00022543 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002193 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00015074 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.16 or 0.00316175 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 263,162 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

