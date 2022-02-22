WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total transaction of $977,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,123. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in WSFS Financial by 406.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in WSFS Financial by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

WSFS opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $56.30.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. WSFS Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.14%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.