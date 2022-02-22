Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 79000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.86.

Get Xander Resources alerts:

Xander Resources Company Profile (CVE:XND)

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company holds interests in the Senneville West Property that comprises 80 claims located in Quebec; and the Senneville East Property comprising 62 claims located in Quebec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xander Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xander Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.