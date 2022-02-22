Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 79000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.86.
Xander Resources Company Profile (CVE:XND)
See Also
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
Receive News & Ratings for Xander Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xander Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.