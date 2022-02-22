Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Shares Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) by 322.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,447,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,105,005 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 7.40% of Xcel Brands worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Brands by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Xcel Brands by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Xcel Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

XELB remained flat at $$1.28 during trading on Tuesday. 32,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. Xcel Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.72.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, licensing, marketing and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Wonder and High Line Collective brands.

