Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.50

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.53, with a volume of 539065 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XBC shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.75. The firm has a market cap of C$234.05 million and a P/E ratio of -4.11.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

