Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:XHR opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 1.58. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 117.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 334,780 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 22.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 30,307 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $590,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

XHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

