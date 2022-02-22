Xeno Token (XNO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $31.02 Million

Xeno Token (CURRENCY:XNO) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Xeno Token has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. Xeno Token has a market cap of $21.91 million and approximately $31.02 million worth of Xeno Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xeno Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0589 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Xeno Token Profile

Xeno Token is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2020. Xeno Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 372,210,897 coins. Xeno Token’s official Twitter account is @xenonfthub

According to CryptoCompare, “At its core, XENO is designed to be an easily accessible marketplace and ecosystem for creating and trading Non-Fungible tokens (NFTs) in a secure and decentralized manner. XNO is used as the primary token of trade in the XENO marketplace thereby providing utility for the application as well as being used on the protocol level for staking and voting on referenda that affect the XENO token economy and platform upgrades. “

Buying and Selling Xeno Token

