Xerox Holdings Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
Xerox has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years.
XRX traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.92. 2,044,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,085. Xerox has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRX. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 8.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Xerox by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Xerox by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Xerox by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 45,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XRX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
About Xerox
Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.
