Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 8,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 41,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xinyi Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

