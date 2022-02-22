XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XPO. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.38.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO opened at $71.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $61.63 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 940,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,816,000 after purchasing an additional 49,970 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 510,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,512,000 after purchasing an additional 25,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 47.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,611,000 after purchasing an additional 148,521 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 23,193 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 81,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.