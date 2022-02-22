XSGD (XSGD) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001953 BTC on major exchanges. XSGD has a market cap of $188.57 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00043235 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.37 or 0.06911702 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,117.08 or 1.00006293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00046823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00050182 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 264,738,171 coins and its circulating supply is 253,321,143 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

