Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.66. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 61,059 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XTNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xtant Medical by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 90,229 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Xtant Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Xtant Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xtant Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

