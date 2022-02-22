Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. Acquires New Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 98,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises about 3.7% of Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. owned 0.05% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.24. 911,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,639,801. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $102.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.45.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.