Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. Acquires Shares of 51,980 Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,002.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PAVE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 912,280 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.31.

