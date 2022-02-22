Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. Buys New Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000. The Blackstone Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock worth $427,569,373. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX traded down $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.01. 73,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,499,262. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 71.25%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.