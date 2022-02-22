Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. Buys Shares of 36,360 iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,814,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,816,000 after purchasing an additional 54,919 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,123,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,487,000 after buying an additional 2,501,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,087,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,011,000 after buying an additional 382,977 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,851,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,516,000 after buying an additional 244,390 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,191,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,237,000 after buying an additional 575,200 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS INDA remained flat at $$44.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,649,163 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.63. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

