Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. Invests $1.36 Million in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZN. TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

AstraZeneca stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.17. 508,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,675,088. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.60, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 978.64%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

