Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. Invests $2.11 Million in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF makes up about 1.7% of Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 6,213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 315,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,891,000 after acquiring an additional 310,660 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 77,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 114.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,180,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,539 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of ITB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.82. 4,617,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.25 and its 200-day moving average is $73.36.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.