Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. Invests $3.08 Million in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 418,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000. ICL Group accounts for about 2.4% of Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in ICL Group by 326.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,647,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,779,000 after buying an additional 9,678,119 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ICL Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,335,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in ICL Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 41,461,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,897,000 after purchasing an additional 847,953 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,029,000 after acquiring an additional 745,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,763,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 688,833 shares in the last quarter.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ICL Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICL Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of ICL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,250. ICL Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.17.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

ICL Group Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.