Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. Makes New $2.59 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises 2.0% of Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of XBI stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.57. The company had a trading volume of 575,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,913,974. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.73. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $161.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

