Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. Purchases Shares of 13,960 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 237,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,784,000 after acquiring an additional 18,675 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 295,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 898,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,289,000 after acquiring an additional 39,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after buying an additional 108,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Danske upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

NYSE:NVO traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, reaching $99.46. The stock had a trading volume of 17,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,409. The company has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.33. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

