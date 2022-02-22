Ycash Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Ycash has a total market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $17,070.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ycash has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.66 or 0.00264396 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00074064 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00092480 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002670 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004669 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,226,094 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

