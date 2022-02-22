Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of TSE:Y opened at C$14.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.09. The stock has a market cap of C$390.21 million and a PE ratio of 5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.95, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.63. Yellow Pages has a one year low of C$11.89 and a one year high of C$15.20.

Y has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yellow Pages from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

