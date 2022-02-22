YETI (NYSE:YETI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $59.00

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.00 and last traded at $60.55, with a volume of 2156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.29.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.72.

Get YETI alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.94 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 757,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,714,000 after purchasing an additional 30,994 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in YETI by 1,217.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Company Profile (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.