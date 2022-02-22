YFFII Finance Achieves Market Cap of $1,035.88 (YFFII)

YFFII Finance (CURRENCY:YFFII) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One YFFII Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YFFII Finance has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar. YFFII Finance has a total market capitalization of $1,035.88 and approximately $52,162.00 worth of YFFII Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00036822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00108252 BTC.

About YFFII Finance

YFFII Finance (CRYPTO:YFFII) is a coin. YFFII Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000 coins. YFFII Finance’s official Twitter account is @yffiifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YFFII Finance is yffii.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFFII describes itself as the original vision of yearn.finance (YFI). “

YFFII Finance Coin Trading

