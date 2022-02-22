YooShi (YOOSHI) Market Cap Reaches $134.69 Million

YooShi (CURRENCY:YOOSHI) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One YooShi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. YooShi has a market cap of $134.69 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YooShi has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00043112 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.14 or 0.06930962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,858.39 or 0.99613182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00047105 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00050240 BTC.

YooShi Coin Profile

YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official

YooShi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YooShi directly using US dollars.

