YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading Up 4.2%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) shares were up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.47. Approximately 23,692 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,292,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.94.
About YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)
YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on YPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.