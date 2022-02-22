YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading Up 4.2%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) shares were up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.47. Approximately 23,692 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,292,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 362.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

