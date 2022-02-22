Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.17 Million

Analysts expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to report $26.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.10 million. ImmunoGen reported sales of $85.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $68.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $73.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $49.51 million, with estimates ranging from $32.81 million to $86.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.37. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,652,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,286,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,324,000 after buying an additional 2,536,193 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,801,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,984,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,644,000 after buying an additional 1,696,452 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

