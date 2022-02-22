Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to post ($0.56) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.61). NanoString Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($2.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

NSTG stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,704. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.73. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $81.89.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.