Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) Will Post Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Regal Rexnord’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.41 and the highest is $2.50. Regal Rexnord reported earnings per share of $1.98 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will report full-year earnings of $10.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $10.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $11.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regal Rexnord.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RRX. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

In related news, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $128,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $353,003.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RRX traded down $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.28. 9,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $125.42 and a 12 month high of $176.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

