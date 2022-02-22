Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to announce sales of $162.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Viad’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $168.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $156.00 million. Viad posted sales of $28.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 459.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full year sales of $941.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $909.40 million to $972.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative net margin of 34.29% and a negative return on equity of 77.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.11) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti cut Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NYSE VVI opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.90. Viad has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Viad in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Viad by 119.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 30.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

