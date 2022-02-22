Zacks: Analysts Expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.30 Million

Equities analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will report $12.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.01 million to $23.12 million. Albireo Pharma reported sales of $2.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 352.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year sales of $18.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $31.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $53.22 million, with estimates ranging from $42.48 million to $58.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALBO. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $625.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $42,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $91,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $158,325. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

